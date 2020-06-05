Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared pictures of her body before and after cosmetic surgery as she slams those against the procedure.
The Nollywood movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 4, 2020, where she released the photos.
“Where are the aproko’s that said surgery is not good ooo??? May my old body be your portion m, Rolling eyes…(if I slap you? Your eyes will shift🥵🤣🤣🤣) #ProudlyAcosmeticsurgerybaby #ConfidentandProud #teamIsurgery #Isurgery #Cokebottlebody,” she wrote.
Recall that back in 2017, she shocked many of her fans when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.
When asked how many times she has gone under the knife, the singer-cum humanitarian said in an interview:” I don’t know, I can’t tell you how many. Maybe I’ll be going for my third one. I want to do my breasts and touch up my belly as well.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.