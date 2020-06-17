Thunderstorm on Wednesday killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to the Ogun State Sector Command.
The officials were allegedly struck to death at their office located at the Old Ilese Tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.
FRSC confirmed the incident which reportedly occurred around 10am today when the affected personnel’s were planning for the early morning parade.
It was gathered that there were over 10 officials at the scene of the incident when the thunderstorm struck.
