



Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo state, of a level-playing field during the governorship primary in the state.





He said this while welcoming Ajayi, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP over the weekend.





At the event which took place at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, Secondus said Ajayi’s defection would be a boost for the party in the October 10 governorship election.





He said his visit to the state was not to endorse any particular aspirant, but to show support for all the aspirants.





He also called on the inspector-general of police to investigate the incident at the weekend in which Ajayi was alegedly prevented from moving out of the government house.





“What has happened in Ondo State is an eye-opener to all. Security agents should do their job,” he said.





“We are going to organise, transparent and free primary in the state. People that cannot be bribed will come and do the primary process in the state.





“I assure you of equal right to vote and be voted for. Our coming is not an endorsement of any particular candidate.”





Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, who was also present at the secretariat, expressed confidence that the PDP would win the forthcoming governorship election.





In his remarks, Ajayi said he was aware of the party’s rules which he promised to adhere to.





“Our exit from the APC will give PDP victory in Ondo State,” Ajayi said.





“I have contested more than four times on the platform of PDP. We have come back to add value to the party.”









