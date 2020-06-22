



The Ghanaian government says it will punish those involved in the attack on Nigerian high commission in Accra.





Armed men invaded the commission in Accra, demolishing some apartments that were under construction.





In a statement, Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs and regional intervention said the incident is being investigated with the aim of bringing perpetrators to book.





The ministry said security has been beefed up at the commission, assuring the Nigerian authorities that “the situation is under control”.





“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10:30pm on Friday, 19th June, 2020,” the statement read.





“The Ministry views, with concern, this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR. 1961).





“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.





“Whilst expressing regrets over the incident, the Ministry wishes to reassure the Diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigeria High Commission in particular, that Ghana remains a Iaw-abiding country that upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times. The Government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of Members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana.”





The federal government had also demanded urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.









