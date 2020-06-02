



Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says the problems in the state are the handiwork of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The governor made the allegation while addressing journalists after he presented his nomination and expression of interest forms to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday.





Obaseki said his re-election bid is not contended by forces within the state, but from those in Abuja.





He described as “misguided”, Oshiomhole’s position as APC national chairman, but added that he would seek peace as the governor of the state.





“The problem in Edo is not from within Edo, it is from outside. So I don’t see the person I am competing or contesting against he’s not in Edo, he is Abuja,” he said.





“It is unfortunate, the position he (Adams Oshiomhole) has taken I believe that he was misguided, well not properly guided and as governor, his governor, it is my responsibility to seek peace for my state and with all my citizens.





“I will continue to strive for peace, I’ll continue to pursue peace, seek and interest of our people. I’m open, I will always call that we should talk about how to move things forward. We cannot turn back the hands of the clock. So there are certain things we just must accept and see how we can move forward and build on, where we are.”





Obaseki said his administration has performed well in the last three years.





He said Buhari assured him of his support, adding that APC governors have also endorsed his re-election bid.





“Well, I believe having been governor of the state for three years and the jury’s out, you can check with Edo people whether as Governor, I have served credibly, I have served the people of Edo,” he said.





“The general consensus is that we have done well as a government and that people would like us to continue with the laudable programs and policies which we have been taking over in the last three years.





“The president was quite warm, was quite welcoming when I showed him my special interest forms, he looked through it and said he would not have to go through this again and wished me good luck and assured me of his support.





“In terms of the support by APC governors, it’s unanimous, all APC governors decided and agreed that as a party where you have an incumbent Governor particularly, if he is doing well they should run around and support him, and it’s a common practice all over the world.





“In American politics, particularly young politicians coming to the see the older politicians who endorse the candidates. So the other Governors have in essence endorsed me. That is what it means.”





Obaseki will go head to head with Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival in 2016, for the APC governorship ticket ahead of the September election.





Ize-Iyamu had emerged consensus governorship aspirant of Oshiomhole’s APC faction.





But the Edo state government had described his emergence as “a joke taken too far.”









