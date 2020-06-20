The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Abiola Ajimobi, deputy national chairman (south), has assumed his role as the acting national chairman of the party.





Ajimobi was declared acting chairman following a verdict of the court upholding the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman.





The former Oyo governor is currently indisposed over some health challenges. There were rumours that he had died on Thursday but Bolaji Tunji, his aide, debunked it.





Victor Giadom, APC national secretary, has since declared himself acting chairman and obtained a court order to that effect.

But in a statement on Friday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said he and other members of the national working committee (NWC) named in the suit have not been served with any originating summons and they only found out about the order on social media.





While citing a court order that affirmed Ajimobi as deputy chairman (south), Issa-Onilu said there is no vacancy in the leadership of the party.





“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to an Ex parte Order allegedly granted in favor of Victor Giadom per MOTION NO: FCT/HC/M/6447/2020,” the APC spokesman said.





“We wish to inform the general public that none of the four defendants named on the said process were served with the Originating Processes in the Suit and as a result the Party became aware of the existence of such an Order on June 17, 2020 through its circulation on social media.





“A cursory look at the said order will reveal that it was granted on March 16, 2020 to fill a purportedly vacant office of National Chairman ahead of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which turned out to have been convened in contravention of the APC constitution.





“We assure our teeming members that the APC has no leadership vacuum. By the Constitution of the party, Sen. Ajimobi has assumed the role of national chairman following the decision of the court of appeal upholding the interlocutory injunction suspending the national chairman from office.





“A majority of members of the NWC are determined to preserve our party’s zero tolerance for impunity and will continue to uphold the law in fulfillment of the mandate given to us by members of our great party.”









