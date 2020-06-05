





The teenager who lives at 32 Agura Road Abeokuta, was reportedly lured by Olasunkanmi, a butcher, who lives at No 4, Ogun Radio, Abeokuta to fake her kidnap.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this on Friday.Oyeyemi explained that they were arrested at their hideouts following a report by the mother of the girl, Bukky Adekunle.The PPRO said the mother reported at Enugada Police Division on Thursday that her daughter was missing since Monday.The mother, according to the Police spokesperson said, she sent her daughter on an errand to Lafenwa market since Monday and had not returned since then.Oyeyemi said the mother told the Police that two days after, she received a threat message from someone demanding a sum of N500,000 as ransom.According to the PPRO, she stated further that she received a call from someone two days later who claimed to have kidnapped the girl and demanded the sum of#500,000 as ransom if she liked to see her daughter alive.“She also said the caller also warned her not to make a mistake of reporting to the police if she still needs her daughter.“Upon the report, the DPO Enugada Division SP Baba Hamzat quickly led his detectives on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend are hibernating and pretending to be with kidnappers. They were promptly arrested and brought to the station.“Preliminary investigation revealed that the boyfriend who is a butcher was the one who brainwashed the girl and lured her into the devilish plan because he needed money to settle some only God knows problem.”He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.