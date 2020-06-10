





Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) disclosed on Wednesday during the State COVID-19 update.“Dr Bello Katagun, a frontline medical doctor managing the dreaded COVID-19 in the state has lost his life in the line of duty to the virus,” he said.Governor Bala Mohammed, in a condolence message, described Katagun as the pillar of health management in the state.“We lost a doctor today to COVID-19, he was a most respected pillar of health management in Bauchi and Nigeria.“He was one of the first consultants we ever produced in the North and, unfortunately, we lost this gem. He is part of the index cases of my deputy governor.“Bello has given us so much support in Bauchi state, he established a hospital, he treated our parents and he was even a resident in the hospital just to be there for us all.“His death was a big loss for us,” Gov. Mohammed said.As at the time this report was filed, Bauchi state had recorded 364 cases of COVID-19, 224 discharged and 10 deaths recorded.