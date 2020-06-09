President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of the Acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz.





Also confirmed were four senior management staff of the company.





They all received their appointment letters on Monday.





Ndidi Mbah,TCN General Manager Public Affairs, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.





Mbah said the letters were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.





The MD’s appointment took effect from May 19.





That of the Executive Directors took effect from December 27, 2019.





They are Victor Adewumi, ED – Transmission Service Provider; Maman Lawal, ED – Independent System Operator; Ahmad Dutse, ED – Finance and Accounts; and Justin Dodo, ED – Human Resources and Corporate Services.





All five were appointed for an initial term of four years.





In May, Buhari sacked the former MD, Usman Mohammed













