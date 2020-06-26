





Damasus made this known on Thursday night on her Instagram page while also sharing a picture of Angelica. She penned a congratulatory message to the young scholar to which many Nigerians have been reacting.“My beautiful daughter graduated high school today. I am such a proud mum right now. She didn’t only get a scholarship to @columbia she is also valedictorian of the class of 2020,” Damasus wrote.Confirming her mother’s statement, Angelica took to her own Instagram page to share photos of herself in a blue gown alongside her mum and other members of her family as Damasus held onto her plaque.“It’s official! I’m a high school graduate. I’m so proud to be graduating with the class of 2020 as the valedictorian. It’s been a hell of a journey and I can’t wait to start the next chapter,” Angelica wrote.