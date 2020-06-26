Angelica, daughter to Stella Damasus, a Nigerian actress, has bagged a scholarship to study at Columbia University after graduating as a valedictorian at a high school in the US.
Damasus made this known on Thursday night on her Instagram page while also sharing a picture of Angelica. She penned a congratulatory message to the young scholar to which many Nigerians have been reacting.
“My beautiful daughter graduated high school today. I am such a proud mum right now. She didn’t only get a scholarship to @columbia she is also valedictorian of the class of 2020,” Damasus wrote.
Confirming her mother’s statement, Angelica took to her own Instagram page to share photos of herself in a blue gown alongside her mum and other members of her family as Damasus held onto her plaque.
“It’s official! I’m a high school graduate. I’m so proud to be graduating with the class of 2020 as the valedictorian. It’s been a hell of a journey and I can’t wait to start the next chapter,” Angelica wrote.
