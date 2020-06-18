





The development which came to light Wednesday continues to invoke panic in the busy Rivers ports town, prompting appeals by worried stakeholders for Governor Nyesom Wike to lockdown Onne and efforts intensified to check looming widespread.A staff of a neighboring bank to the affected bank narrated that, “If you don’t have any business being in the banks please do transactions from your home. A second generation bank’s branch has just been sealed by men of the SCDC.“Everybody there tested positive. The bank manager is dead. Every staff on hand has been taken to Isolation Center. We are even praying that Wike should just shut down Onne as we are just being scared at the moment.“Most customers in the affected bank also operate accounts with us and other banks in the area. We expect Wike to shut down entire Onne for at least two weeks. And anyone without meaningful business to do at the bank should stay away.”