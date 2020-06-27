





The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Live on Friday, June 26, 2020.Tacha said she wonders why some people want her out the way, maintaining that God is the one who has given her the stardom and fame and anyone working to destroy it, will not succeed.“I don’t even understand, what did I do? Why are you people working so hard why are you guys working so hard to get me out of the way? I didn’t get to the stage I am in with anybody’s help, I got to this stage with God’s help,” she said.“My help comes from the Lord, I trust in God. No human can get me out of this position. You all have to work on it and it is not even going to work. My fans still love me despite anybody. It is just funny how titans will say people want to pay them to stop trending Tacha.”“If you want to pay titans to stop trending Tacha go and make your money, I don’t know how much you have, how much do you even have? What did Tacha do? Did Tacha win 60 freaking million naira, did she win it?”“Why are you forgetting that Tacha was disqualified. Don’t forget that. Tacha was disqualified by an organisation but God in heaven, the one in charge, the one that made the whole world, the person that makes it possible for everybody to breathe, he qualified me, my dear you cannot do anything about it.”