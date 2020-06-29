





According to a breakdown given by the NCDC, Lagos recorded 118 cases, to have a cumulative total of 10,144 cases.Delta came second with 84 cases and Ebonyi also reported 68 cases.The Federal Capital Territory of Abuja registered 56 cases.It now has 1,792 cases, with 486 more than what third-placed Oyo has.NCDC also announced that 9,007 patients have been discharged.The death toll has also crept up from 558 to 565.Here is a breakdown of the casesLagos-118Delta-84Ebonyi-68FCT-56Plateau-39Edo-29Katsina-21Imo-13Ondo-12Adamawa-11Osun-8Ogun-8Rivers-6Kano-5Enugu-3Bauchi-3Akwa Ibom-3Kogi-1Oyo-1Bayelsa-124,567 confirmed9,007 discharged565 deaths