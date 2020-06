My friend got a call from oyinda who at that time was dating dbanjs friend, telling my friend the amount of money dbanj was ready to spend on her if he agrees,but my friend turned down the offer because she wasn’t interested. Dbanj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria island at midnight 2:40am and collected the spare key from the receptionist, obviously it’s dbanj a fucking celebrity rapist, he would be given a spare key, got into my friends room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked,Kept his fingers in her Vagina and repeatedly raped her.