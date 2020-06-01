Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper legislative chamber, has blamed the government for the recent killings in Katsina State.





The Katsina State police command yesterday said that unknown gunmen killed Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.





The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this in a statement in Katsina, saying that the incident happened at about 1:35 p.m on Sunday.





According to him, Sani was killed when he resisted to be kidnapped by the hoodlums.









They were said to have killed him and injured his security guard, Gambo Chakau.





Reacting to the ugly incidents, the former lawmaker tweeted, “The Killing of the Batsari APC chairman, Abdulhamid Sani and the murder of a District Head in Dutsen Ma LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, by bandits in Katsina State, few days after the massacre of tens of others, once again, reports the failure of the Government and the security agencies.”





