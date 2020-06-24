





Mocheddah noted that D’banj should be ashamed of himself.The ‘Ko ma roll’ singer made this known on Wednesday when she shared screenshots of statement released by Babatayo in which she asserted that D’banj did attempt to force her into withdrawing her allegation.She wrote, “Shame on you, Dbanj. Shame on you for being the bully you have shown us you are. Shame on you for silencing a young woman from speaking her truth…“The power of your influence puts the onus on you to act right, but Regardless of your status, you are a man first .many might say this case is about cloth chasing, but takeout your bias towards your favorite and replace him with regular joe, wouldn’t you want the same Justice? Do the right thing. #shameondbanj #canceldbanj #saynotorape.”