





It was gathered that Azuquo was quarrelling with some tenants over the time to close the gate of their place of residence on Dosumu Street in the Agbelekale area of Oke-Odo, when Ilesanmi intervened and attempted to subdue him.Out of annoyance, Azuquo was said to have pounced on the inspector and dealt him several machete blows on his leg and other parts of his body.A co-tenant, Ayodele Eyitayo, was said to have also sustained an injury on his face during the attack, which occurred last Thursday.Our correspondent learnt that some good Samaritans, including neighbours, rushed Ilesanmi and Eyitayo to a nearby hospital for treatment.While Eyitayo was treated and discharged, Ilesanmi was placed on admission due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.However, despite efforts by doctors to save his life, Ilesanmi died on Sunday.Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the sergeant was quarrelling with other tenants over the time to close the gate to the house, adding that the inspector, who was also a tenant in the house, intervened to stop the sergeant and was butchered in the process.For preventing the sergeant from killing his co-tenants, Elkana said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, paid tribute to him for his courageous act, while commiserating with Ilesanmi’s family.He stated that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, had been assigned to take over the case, adding that Azuquo had been arrested and would be charged after investigation into the incident had been completed.Elkana said, “The CP, Hakeem Odumosu, pays tribute to the police inspector, who sustained deep cuts and died while preventing an unruly sergeant from killing his co-tenants.“On Thursday, June 4, 2020, around 8.10pm, one Azeez Adebayo of No 8. Dosumu Street, Agbelekale Oke-Odo, reported at the Oke-Odo Police Station that one Sergeant Okema Azuquo, a tenant in the same house, returned home and engaged other tenants in a fight over gate closure and inflicted machete cuts on one Inspector Adekunle Ilesanmi, who was also a tenant in the house and was trying to stop the sergeant from harming other civilian tenants.“Ayodele Eyitayo, a tenant in the house, sustained a minor injury in his face. A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer was promptly deployed in the scene. The injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment, while the sergeant was arrested. While Ayodele Eyitayo was treated and discharged, the inspector was admitted due to the severity of the injuries he sustained.“The inspector, however, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, while on admission. The homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, has taken over the investigation. The suspect will be charged as soon as investigation and disciplinary proceedings are concluded.”