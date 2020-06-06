





Find comprehensive list below:Ifako Ijaiye Local Government – Ifako Mini Stadium (College Road beside Ifako General HospitalSomolu Local Government – Wright Memorial Primary Health Centre (Emmanuel Street, Somolu)Ojo Local Government – Ojo PHC (1, Rest House, Ojo)Eti-Osa Local Government – Ikota Primary School (Lekki-Epe Expressway)Surulere Local Government – Surulere LG Secretariat (24 Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere)Kosofe Local Government – Ogudu Area Office (By Ogudu Roundabout, Ogudu Road)Amuwo Odofin Local Government – Amuwo Odofin LG Secretariat (41 Road, Festac Town)Ikorodu Local Government – ItaElewa PHC (Oriwu Road, Ikorodu) / Igbogbo PHC (32, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo)Lagos Island Local Government – IganIduganran PHC (151/152 Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island)Epe Local Government – Epe PHC (Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway bu Oba’s Palace)Lagos Mainland Local Government – Simpson PHC (1, Glover Road, by Simpson Street, Ebute-Meta)Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government – Akere PHC (106, Baale Street, OluwaAkere)Ibeju Lekki Local Government – Awoyaya Mayfair Estate (Beside First Bank)Apapa Local Government – Apapa Iganmu LCDA Secretariat (41, Gaskiya Road, Badia Apapa)Alimosho Local Government – Bola Ahmed Tinubu PHC (Vulcaniser Bus Stop, Egbeda) / Ipaja mini-stadium (Fela Field, Ipaja) / Rauf Aregbesola PHC (1, Powerline Road, Okunola, Mosan-Okunola) / Meiran PHC (1, Meiran Road, Meiran) / Ijegun PHC (30, Kudeyibu Street, Transformer Bus Stop, Old Isolo Road, Ijegun, along Ejigbo Road / Helen Aderonke PHC (Olorunfunmilayo Primary School, OPC junction, Idimu Bus Stop)Oshodi Isolo Local Government – Ajibulu PHC (1, Ajibulu Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi)Ikeja Local Government – Ikeja LG Secretariat (2/3, Obafemi Awolowo Way)Agege Local Government – Sango PHC (2, Balogun Street, Pen Cinema, Agege)Badagry Local Government – Ajara Flagship Health Centre (1, Wande Street, Opp. 100 Shops, Ajara Badagry)Mushin Local Government – Isola Road PHC (Isolo Road, near Zone D Police Command, Mushin / Odi-Olowo LCDA Secretariat (Ilupeju)