



The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed civil servants in the State to resume work on Monday, June 8.





Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday.





He said the civil servants to resume are grade level 13 and above, adding that grade 1- to 12 are to remain at home.





“ As regards public service, we are asking all of our officers on Grade Level 13 and 14 on the unified public service to resume work from Monday, June 8, 2020

“We are still holding back from Grade Level 1 -12 till further notice.”





The Governor had announced earlier that Mosque and Churches in the state will resume on June 19 and June 21.





