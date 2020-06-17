





The pair have been team-mates at club and international level, having shared the flanks at Manchester United and for Portugal.Ronaldo has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry and David Villa in winding down his career in MLS and, now 35, that day may well be approaching.“A couple of years ago, he told me that he will probably end up in America,” Nani told ESPN.“It’s not 100 per cent, but probably. There is a chance.”