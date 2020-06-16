





Emotions ran high on Monday at the Lagos house of the lawmaker representing Lagos-East Senatorial District at the Senate, Adebayo Osinowo, aka Pepper, after the news of his death broke.Some sympathisers, who converged at the house in Ogudu Estate, Kosofe Local Government Area, lamented the passing of the lawmaker, whom they described as their benefactors.Some residents broke down in tears as they wondered who would fend for their families.It was gathered that Osinowo died in one of the isolation facilities of the Lagos State Government.It was learnt that he died of COVID-19 complications.His widow was guarded into a black sports utility vehicle, as mourners were told to keep a safe distance from her.It was learnt that the remains of the lawmaker would be moved from the hospital to Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where he would be buried according to Islamic rites.The Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, Princess Samiat Bada, while addressing residents who besieged the deceased’s house, begged them to go home, saying COVID-19 is real.She said, “I am begging you in the name of Allah, I am begging you in the name of God, no social distance here, leave and go home. Pray for him that God will repose his soul. Please go home.“We will let you know the next programme. I will advise you not to come for the burial because COVID-19 is real. Please go home.”Bola Ilori, an aide of former Osun State Governor and serving Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a post on Facebook, said Osinowo died of COVID-19.“We lost another good soul to Corona! A leader and major pillar of support for the progressive family. He was my personal moral, political and financial supporter. Good night, Senator Bayo Osiniwo (Pepper),” he wrote.The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Monday, expressed shock at the death.He said, “The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is painful. He died at a time when we have just begun to consolidate on our successes and see a ray of hope in our fight against the COVID-19. We must not allow the death of Senator Osinowo to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease.”