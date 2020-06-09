Popular Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has expressed her opinion to her fans that even if they are not good enough for some people, they will always be good enough for people who appreciate them.
According to her, not everyone will be satisfied but those who are appreciative will be satisfied.
In her words; “You Can’t Be Good Enough For Everybody… But You’ll Always Be Good Enough For One.. Person Who Really Really Appreciates You.. Happy Monday Lovers Stay Blessed”
The mother of two who is known for her acting prowess is one of the most sought after names in Nollywood, industry.
