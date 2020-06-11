The House of Representatives on Thursday, shortly before embarking on a two weeks holiday, met with Security Chiefs behind closed doors to discuss the security situation in the country.





At the executive session were the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, Chief of Defense Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Director of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno.





It would be recalled that the green chamber last week, following the adoption of a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Muhammed Monguno resolved to invite the aforementioned heads of security outfits to brief the House on efforts being made to improve the security situation in the country and bring an end to incessant killings, kidnappings and armed banditry.





Following the closed-door session, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila also announced that the House will embark on a two weeks customary holiday to mark the 1st anniversary of the 9th House.





Meanwhile, the House also had DCP Abba Kyari, and his team on the floor, for a commendation session for the “courage, determination, patriotism, exemplary crime-fighting and prevention records and general outstanding performance of the officers”.









