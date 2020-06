“We have had patients who came here exhibiting symptoms of the disease. We will call the state team for hours and they won’t come until the patient gets tired and leaves. Most of the time, they say the patient has not exhibited the symptoms. The doctors had to complain that the state should not be the one taking the test until the NCDC team came and took over. Two of our colleagues have died within this week and they exhibited strong symptoms of COVID-19. These are people we saw with our eyes and knew the symptoms they exhibited. One was a member of staff and the other came from the general hospital.