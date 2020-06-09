





Daramola-Salako disclosed this during an Instagram live chat on Saturday while narrating how she was raped by her tenant when she was a teenagerAccording to her, “75% of the cases I have on my table are from religious leaders and most times we don’t get to the end of it.“This is because when we start investigating the cases, the family would come and tell us we should leave the religious leader to God.”She further debunked claims that indecent dressing by ladies is responsible for the increase in the number of rape cases.The actress noted that rape is just a sign of weakness by rapists, adding that “Nothing attracts rape. Why do they rape minors, teenagers, and even old women. Is that also about indecent dressing?Daramola- Salako said most victims of rape cases in Nigeria are children, teenagers and elderly women who do not dress indecently.She added, “You hardly find rape cases against young women except for s3xual assaults and abuse in workplaces, we find it mostly amongst children, teenagers, and elderly women, how come you are now telling me it is indecent dressing”?