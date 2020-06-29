Popular Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels and husband, Prince Ned Nwoko have welcomed a baby boy.
The good news was shared by Regina’s brother on his Instagram story.
Sharing a cute picture from Regina’s pregnancy shoot, her brother wrote “You have always been strong in all ramifications and I’m proud of you congrats @regina.daniels it’s a 👦”
Recall that on Saturday afternoon, the 21-year-old new mum had a surprise baby shower to celebrate her child’s impending arrival. The all-white event which took place in Abuja was organised by her friends with the help of her hubby.
