Monday, June 29, 2020 0
Popular Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels and husband, Prince Ned Nwoko have welcomed a baby boy.

The good news was shared by Regina’s brother on his Instagram story.

Sharing a cute picture from Regina’s pregnancy shoot, her brother wrote  “You have always been strong in all ramifications and I’m proud of you congrats @regina.daniels it’s a 👦”


Recall that on Saturday afternoon, the 21-year-old new mum had a surprise baby shower to celebrate her child’s impending arrival. The all-white event which took place in Abuja was organised by her friends with the help of her hubby.


