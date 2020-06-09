About one-third of Nigeria’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been discharged.





This is according to the update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for Monday.





Of the current total of 12,801 cases confirmed in 35 states and the FCT, 4,040 patients have been discharged.





However, 315 new cases were confirmed in 13 states and the federal capital territory on Monday and seven deaths were recorded, increasing the number of fatalities from 354 to 361.

Lagos has also recorded a spike in its daily toll in the past 24 hours, with 128 cases for Monday compared to 38 new cases recorded for Sunday.





Meanwhile, with five new cases on Monday, Kano has now exceeded 1,000 cases with a total of 1,004 cases, out of which 477 patients have recovered while 49 deaths have occurred.





Kano recorded its index case on April 11, and has tested a total of 5,737 samples so far.





In the days following the outbreak in Kano, the state had witnessed an unusual rise in its fatality rate, which increased to almost 1,000 deaths.





Although there had been earlier denials on the cause of death, the state government had eventually announced that verbal autopsy would be carried out.





Announcing the result of the autopsy at the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said more than 50 percent of the 979 deaths recorded in Kano could be linked to COVID-19.





