Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has said that rapists and rape apologists deserve to die for their barbaric acts.





In reaction to the recent rape and murder of innocent young girls in Nigeria, Don Jazzy took a stance against the shameful action.





Donjazzy posted a photo of himself, holding a placard with an inscription; ”Say No to Rape”.





He also wrote as caption; ”I saw a thread on Twitter, different ladies writing about their traumatic rape experiences. I can’t begin to imagine how these women feel.

”The pain they suffered and are suffering mentally every day. It is so heartbreaking. I believe every rapist deserves to die.





”If you are a rapist out there and you see this, you should be ashamed of yourself and I want you to know that one day you will pay for your barbaric crimes.





”This goes to rape apologists too and those that know a rapist and is protecting them. SHAME ON YOU. #saynotorape #JusticeforUwa #JusticeforTina #WeAreTired





Nigerians are saddened as the news of a 100-level Microbiology student at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa was raped and murdered at the premises of a RCCG church.





A trigger-happy policeman also murdered Tina Ezekwe in Lagos, sending her parents into peril of sadness.





