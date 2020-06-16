





In a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the musician asked his accuser to make a payment of N100m within 48 hours or face legal action.In the letter, which was addressed to Miss Babatayo’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye and Partners, dated June 15, 2020, D’Banj also demanded that an apology be published in at least four national dailies.The letter read in part, “We have been instructed to demand and we so hereby demand from you the following: That your client makes an outright apology and a total retraction of each and every false allegation made against and concerning our client.“The said apology and retraction shall be published in four national dailies with wide circulation in Nigeria as well as on social media platforms and handles being used by your client and her hirelings.“That your client makes a compensatory deposit of the sum of N100m only through this chambers in favour of our client to assuage his battered image.”In the letter, D’banj stated that his accuser was nothing but a gold digger who was on a mission to destroy the reputation he had built for nearly two decades in the music industry.The musician said he was married when the purported rape took place, adding that the allegation was an insult to his wife.