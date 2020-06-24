





The Ligue 1 champions, who were crowned in April after the remainder of season was cancelled and positions decided on a points-per-game basis because of the coronavirus pandemic, are due to return to training ahead of the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals and the resumption of the Champions League.Thomas Tuchel’s men are through to the last eight of the Champions League, which will be finished in a tournament in Lisbon in August.