Wednesday, June 10, 2020 0 ,
Ray Hushpuppi known for his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram has been reportedly arrested by Interpol.

Flambouyant Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has been reportedly arrested by International police in Dubai for fraud.

According to information released by Kemi Olunloyo, he was arrested yesterday night alongside a colleague, Woodberry.

There are speculations but nothing can be confirmed.







