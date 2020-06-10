Ray Hushpuppi known for his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram has been reportedly arrested by Interpol.
Flambouyant Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has been reportedly arrested by International police in Dubai for fraud.
According to information released by Kemi Olunloyo, he was arrested yesterday night alongside a colleague, Woodberry.
There are speculations but nothing can be confirmed.
#BREAKING Nigerian socialites Ray HushPuppi and Woodberry reportedly ARRESTED by @INTERPOL_HQ tonight in Dubai, UAE. Details soon💰😳🇦🇪#Kemitalks #KemiOlunloyo pic.twitter.com/tWsVbsTnnu— Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 9, 2020
-- Nigerian socialites and IG celebrities - Hushpuppi - Mr Woodbery - and 15 others have reportedly been nabbed by - Interpol - and the FBI in Dubai over allege $35million fraud. 1/3— The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) June 10, 2020
More belowpic.twitter.com/9PbwoCH8RR
