The Nigerian police have launched a hunt for a yet-to-be-identified lady seen in a viral video sucking the genitals of a baby boy.





In the 29-second video, the unidentified woman can be seen bending over the little baby who was unclad and sucking his private parts.





The location and when the video was shot still remain unclear while it is also yet to be established if the woman is the baby’s mother.





The development had stirred outrage on social media platforms with many Nigerians calling on relevant authorities to ensure the woman is apprehended.

But in a post on its Twitter page on Sunday, the police called on the public to help with relevant information concerning the woman.





It assured that the identities of such persons would not be divulged.





“Anyone with useful information (e.g Name, Phone number, Location or Address) of the lady in the picture below should kindly reach out to us via DM or call 08057000001. Protection of your Identity is guaranteed, Thank you. #IGPAdamu #NoToChildAbuse #PoliceIsYourFriend,” it wrote.

#NoToChildAbuse #PoliceIsYourFriend pic.twitter.com/2Xj630Eo9H Anyone with useful information (e.g Name, Phone number, Location or Address) of the lady in the picture below should kindly reach out to us via DM or call 08057000001. Protection of your Identity is guaranteed, Thank you. #IGPAdamu June 7, 2020

The development comes days after the Lagos state police command arrested Adeyeye Babatunde, a young man, who was seen in a viral video “inappropriately” kissing a minor.





It also comes amid the ongoing outrage over the recent cases of sexual assault and murder in the country.





Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old girl, was recently raped and murdered at her father’s home in Ibadan, Oyo state.





Her death had come days after the murder of Vera Omozuwa, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), who was raped while reading inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin.









