Waziri Bulama, national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was prevented from entering the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday morning.





Bulama is a member of the national working committee (NWC) of the APC led by Abiola Ajimobi, which issued a statement on Wednesday accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of supporting illegality by backing the faction of the party led by Victor Gaidom.





Bulama had arrived at the secretariat earlier on Thursday but his vehicle was stopped from entering into the secretariat by armed policemen at the entrance.





Some other workers at the secretariat were also barred from entering the premises.

Bulama, who eventually stepped out of his black sports utility vehicle, made a call to the commissioner of police of the federal capital territory (FCT).





Addressing journalists on the development, he said: “I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat.





“I have called the commissioner of police and he said he is sending a senior officer to see what is happening.





“The workers of the secretariat are servicing over 16 million members of this party across Nigeria. They are like civil servants.”





The leadership crisis in the party took a new turn on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari threw his weight behind Gaidom, who had declared himself national chairman of the party following a court of appeal ruling confirming the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole from the position.





A meeting of the national executive council (NEC) of the party is scheduled to hold on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Giadom.









