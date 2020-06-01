





The incident according to eyewitness occurred in Osi Ekiti, Ido Osi Local government area of Ekiti state.It was gathered that the young boy lured the little girl with a confectionary known as chin-chin to the room where he had her canal knowledgeSources in the community said that the matter has been reported to the police while the office of the Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has also been notified and necessary investigation has commenced.When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu confirmed the incidentAccording to him, the case was first reported at the Ido Ekiti division and the boy has confessed to the crime.