Multiple tanker accidents in Ojodu Berger, Kara bridge, involving four tankers are causing heavy traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The situation is being managed by Lagos State firefighters and traffic controller, the police, and federal road safety commission to ease vehicular movement.
Details of the incident are still yet unknown but a witness said the fire started after a loud bang.
