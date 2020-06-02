Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja over his governorship ambition.
Obaseki had been jittery since Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu obtained governorship form and had the backing of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.