







The United States has released pictures of six Nigerians indicted for cyber fraud in which its citizens lost about $6 million.





In a statement, the US department of treasury said the Nigerians were all indicted for romance scams.





NigerianEye had earlier reported how the suspects between the aged between 32 and 37, “defrauded US citizens through the use of sensitive information and financial resources derived by manipulative means”.





Below are their pictures:





RICHARD UZUH: ‘HE TARGETED OVER 100 BUSINESSES IN A SINGLE DAY’.





The US said Uzuh led the business email compromise (BEC) and romance scams in the operation, while most of the others provided various forms of support for him.





It said “a loss in excess of $6,300,000 can be attributed to the BEC scheme led by Uzoh and an accomplice.”





The country also said he was designated a fraudster for “having engaged in cyber-enabled activities that have the purpose or effect of causing a significant misappropriation of funds or economic resources for private financial gain.”





MICHAEL OLORUNYOMI: ‘OVER $1 MILLION TRACED TO HIM’

Olorunyomi is said to have engaged in romance scam as well, and is linked with losses “exceeding $1,000,000.”





“From September 2015 to June 2017, Olorunyomi and an accomplice led a scheme that victimised Americans through the use of romance fraud,” the US said.





“Olorunyomi and his co-conspirators created fictitious profiles on dating websites and posed as individuals looking for love. He developed online relationships with victims to either obtain funds directly from victims, or used their bank accounts to funnel fraudulently obtained money.”





ALEX OGUNSHAKIN: ‘PROVIDED FINANCIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL SUPPORT FOR ANOTHER SUSPECT’.





The US said Ogunshakin is “a BEC and romance scammer who worked closely with Uzuh and others involved in the scheme.”





“Ogunshakin conducted BEC and romance scams. Ogunshakin provided Uzuh and other co-conspirators with bank accounts that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers,” the US said, adding that he also assisted Uzuh with “contacting victim companies and he conducted his own BEC schemes.”





FELIX OKPOH:’HAD ILLEGAL ACCESS TO HUNDREDS OF US BANK ACCOUNTS’





The US also identified Okpoh as a “romance scammer and money launderer” who also “provided financial, material, or technological support to Uzuh.”





It added: “Okpoh provided hundreds of US bank accounts that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from victims of BEC and romance fraud.”





TheCable found out that he had been declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after a US district court indicted him on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.





NNAMDI BENSON: ‘COMMUNICATED WITH VICTIMS TO OBTAIN THEIR BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS’





Like the others, Benson was also said to have provided various forms of support to the leader of the team.





“Benson conducted romance scams and money laundering, working closely with Uzuh,” the US said, adding that he “communicated with multiple romance fraud victims to obtain their bank account details, and provided the account information to Uzuh to receive fraudulent wire transfers from U.S. businesses.”





ABIOLA KAYODE: ‘GOT WIRE TRANSFERS’





He was said to have provided US bank accounts to those involved in the scheme, “one of which was then used to receive a $69,150 fraudulent wire transfer.”













