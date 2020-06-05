



Senate President Ahmad Lawan led his colleagues to the residence of Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the red chamber, on Thursday.





The visit took place one day after Kalu, a former governor of Abia, was released from prison following his conviction by a federal high court in Lagos.





Kalu alongside Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and account of Abia state were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 36 counts of money laundering to the tune of N7.1 billion and they were jailed in December.





But they appealed the verdict of the court.





The host and his visitors all wore face masks but did not observe social distancing when they posed for photographs.





