Thursday, June 18, 2020 0
There is heavy flooding in some parts of Lagos following a downpour on Thursday.

Flooding has become an annual occurrence in the commercial hub of the country, and residents continue to lament the loss of valuables to the seasonal disaster.

Marina, Lekki and Ajah are some of the areas affected by the flood in the city.

Here some pictures.


















