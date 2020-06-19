



Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), has sworn in Monica Dongban-Mensem as the president of the court of appeal.





At the swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Friday, Muhammed asked Dongban-Mensem to live up to expectations by maintaining a cordial relationship with her colleagues on the court of appeal bench.





The CJN specifically asked her to have regular meetings with presiding justices in all divisions of the court to enable her to understand the challenges that the court may be facing.





He reminded the new appeal court president that the court has the largest number of justices in the country, hence the need to be diligent in her duties.





“From my personal experience, workload in the court of appeal, especially in the divisions, is the highest,” the CJN said.





“It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hardwork, and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult.”





The appeal court president assured Nigerians that she will do her best in ensuring that justice continues to prevail at the court.





“I will build on the legacy left behind by her predecessors,” she added.





Dongban-Mensem was acting appeal court president until recently when her appointment was confirmed by the senate following a request from President Muhammadu Buhari.





She is the second female president of the court of appeal.













