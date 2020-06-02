



Members of the federal capital territory (FCT) COVID-19 emergency response team are currently protesting against the non-payment of their N30,000 daily allowance for April and May.





Among those being owed are sample collectors, case investigators, ambulance drivers, environmental health worker, temperature readers and cleaners.





On Tuesday, they converged on the public health department office, Area 3, Garki, Abuja, demanding that the outstanding allowance should be paid before they return to work.





With 674 cases, the nation’s capital has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.





Lagos has 5,135 cases, the highest, followed by Kano, 958 infections. Nigeria has a total of 10,578 cases.





Below are pictures of the protesting workers:













