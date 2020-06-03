





The ‘Royal Majesty’ singer whose real name is Tobechukwu Okoh, responded to the fresh allegation in a tweet on Wednesday.Peruzzi wrote in all caps: “MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST.”A woman simply identified as Princess, with Twitter handle @Jayamah22, had called out the singer and accused him of rape.Princess stated that Peruzzi defiled her eight years ago.A distraught princess said she decided to tell the story now because of the confidence of his other accuser, the UK-based singer Daffy Blanco, and other rape victims.“I’ve kept this inside me for over 8 years now and I finally feel a bit of relief speaking out. I hope my story would encourage more suppressed rape victims to speaker out, no matter the situation you find yourself no one has any right to rape you!” she said in a lengthy note on Twitter.