Enyinnaya Abaribe, minority leader of the senate, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to capture Ondo and Edo in the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.





Speaking with journalists after a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Abaribe said they have resolved to ensure that the PDP win the governorship elections.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 and October 10 for the elections in Edo and Ondo states.





The minority leader said they also agreed to support the efforts of the federal government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“The PDP caucus met and considered matters that are germane to – internal matters of the caucus. We also discussed matters related to the party and the recent congresses were held in all the states of the federation,” he said.





“We also considered the fact that there would be elections in two states; Edo and Ondo states. We resolved that we will encourage our members in both states to be able to capture those states so we can increase the number of states under the PDP in Nigeria.





“Every election under this new regime of the APC is turned into a battle front, so I’m using battle language. The PDP is very ready to make sure that those states that were under PDP before will return to the fold.





“We agreed that we are going to support the federal government in its fight against the global pandemic COVID-19 and urge Nigerians to do their best to stay safe.”





