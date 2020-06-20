

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, is currently at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for screening ahead of the gubernatorial primary of Thursday.





The governor, who announced his defection to the opposition party on Thursday, was granted waiver to contest the primary.





In a tweet, Obaseki said he was being screened.







“I am currently being screened by the @OfficialPDPNig Screening Committee to participate in the Edo State Primary election scheduled for June 25, 2020,” he wrote.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had disqualified him from participating in its primary over “defective” certificates.





Obaseki is up against three other aspirants for the governorship ticket. They are Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuagbon.









