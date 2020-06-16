





It was gathered that the essence of the emergency session may not be unconnected to the latest move by Obaseki who formally resigned from APC barely four hours ago.A source privy to this development said that “anytime from now the embattled Governor will formally obtain his PDP card from his ward 4 in Oredo Federal Constituency in Edo State.“He has met with President Muhamnadu Buhari, Governor Nyesom Wike and other critical stakeholders and he has formally left APC so anytime from now we should be expecting him to join the PDP guber race.“From all indications, to create room for more negotiations, the PDP may write INEC to shift its primaries from June 23 to another date,the source added.More details soon…