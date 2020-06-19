



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday reacted to reports of a leaked memo by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, indicting the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of financial scam.





The opposition party in a statement sent and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the said memo had exposed the abysmal corruption, deception and hypocrisy in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.





Recently, a leaked memo, allegedly from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, began circulating online, accusing Magu of illegally diverting some of the looted funds recovered.





However, the opposition party called on the National Assembly to investigate claims contained in the alleged memo.





According to the statement: “Malami’s memo has also exposed the credentials of President Buhari’s anti-corruption architecture, rubbished his standing as Africa Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion and shattered our national integrity in the international arena.





“The world can now see that the much-hyped anti-corruption fight of the @MBuhari administration, has been nothing but a huge fraud and a racket by certain persons in the APC administration to harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians and steal public funds.”





