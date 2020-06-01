Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the alleged rape and murder of





Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of University of Benin, UNIBEN.





It was learnt that Uwaila, who was a 100-level Microbiology student of UNIBEN, was allegedly raped and killed by some unknown persons while reading in a Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Benin City.





Her death has since stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media seeking justice for her.

Reacting, Adeboye on his verified Twitter page commiserated with the family of Uwa even as he called for calm.





He condemned the act, adding that the church has began investigation into the case and would cooperate with the Nigeria Police to get justice for the victim.





All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the... pic.twitter.com/yTKGRXK3DT May 31, 2020

