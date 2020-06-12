





Executive Director of NFVCB, Adebayo Thomas, made the appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) published on Friday.“As a regulatory agency, we see her inexcusable action as a punishable oversight, and an act that should be widely condemned considering her roles and status in the society.“However, in as much as we agree to the fact that she erred and would have been a good example in words and deeds, we also empathise with her and the family having heard her explanation.“We are not oblivious of the roles she has played in times past in getting the message of the preventive measures of COVID-19 across, and by taking up the gauntlet to apologise.“In light of this, we are passionately appealing to Gov. Sanwo-Olu to grant state pardon to Funke Akindele and by extension, her husband, Abdul Rasheed-Bello, on compassionate grounds.”Bello also added that the board had received of pleas from stakeholders, including theActors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) on behalf of the Jenifa star.