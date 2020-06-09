





The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, disclosed this on Monday in Ibadan.Fakorede spoke while receiving protesting members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by the National President of the association, Mr Bamidele Akpan, ay the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.He said the State House of Assembly is working on laws to tackle the menace of rape incidents in the state.The students were protesting the death of an 18-year-old Barakat Bello, who was gang-raped and murdered on June 2, at Akinyele area of Ibadan.Bello until her death was a student of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan.Fakorede, while addressing the students on behalf of Gov. Seyi Makinde, described rape as a very condemnable act, assuring that the state will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of Bello to justice.“As part of measures to bring the perpetrators to book and nip such dastardly acts in the bud, the state government, in collaboration with the police, has swung into action.“All concerned institutions will deal with this seriously and I want to say that Oyo is one of the states leading and giving adequate direction to how we are meant to handle this dastardly act.“Of course, this act is very condemnable and we deeply condemn it as a state. I can assure you that we will do everything to bring justice for Barakat.“It will not only be for her but a whole lot of people that are victims of these unfortunate incidences.“I salute you, NANS President and everyone that is part of this entourage. I bring you the greetings of Gov. Makinde,” the commissioner stated.Earlier, Akpan said students from different parts of the country were in Ibadan to protest the unfortunate killing of Bello.“The dastardly act of the rapists who chose to go the other way by raping our students to death.“This we are doing as our own contribution to the sustenance of the society and of government because they say evil thrives when the good people stay quiet,” he said.He extended NANS’ condolences to the deceased family, the Federal College of Animal Health and Production, the Oyo State government and the people of the state.Akpan also called on the Nigeria Police and other relevant authorities to speed up the investigation process and fish out those behind the dastardly act.