





The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, made this known in a series of tweets on Saturday.According to the governor, a total of 271 patients have recovered in the state.He also confirmed that 35 more persons tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.He said, “95 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 271.“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-five suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ido (seven), Ibadan SW (five), Ibadan North (five), Ibadan NW (five) Oluyole (three), Ibadan NE (three), Ibadan SE (three), Egbeda (three) and Ogbomosho North (one) Local Government Areas.“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 469.”